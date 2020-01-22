Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $578.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBWM. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

