Michael Jared Smith Sells 5,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
LW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.19. 981,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
