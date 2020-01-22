Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Brookmont Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Brookmont Capital Management cut its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $77,989,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 175,325 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

