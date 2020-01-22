Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.67. Micron Solutions shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 3,681 shares changing hands.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

