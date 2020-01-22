MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.35 and last traded at $45.35, approximately 49 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

