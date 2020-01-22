Miles Capital Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Miles Capital Inc. cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

