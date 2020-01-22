Miles Capital Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

TSN stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

