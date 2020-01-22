MILLER HOWARD/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HIE)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of HIE opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Dividend History for MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

Receive News & Ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit