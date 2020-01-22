MILLER HOWARD/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HIE)

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.
Shares of HIE opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $12.35.
About MILLER HOWARD/COM
