Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.27

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.27 and last traded at C$24.27, with a volume of 6308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MI.UN shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.50 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.19. The company has a market cap of $890.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

