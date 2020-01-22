Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 690 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

NYSE ACN opened at $209.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.44 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $4,785,351 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

