Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 51 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $276.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.09 and a 200 day moving average of $267.29. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.31 and a 12-month high of $305.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

