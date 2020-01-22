Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 743 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

CSCO opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.