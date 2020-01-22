Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nike were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,862,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

