Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.