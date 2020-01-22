Mission Wealth Management LP Has $672,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $3,315,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.49 and a one year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.