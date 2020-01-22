Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,725 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

