Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 177 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 150.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after acquiring an additional 932,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Humana by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Argus boosted their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.75.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $364.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.50 and a 200 day moving average of $307.36. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $376.39. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

