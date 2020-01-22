Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Down 10.7%

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) dropped 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 507,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 441,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a market cap of $58.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2,572.98% and a negative net margin of 913.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter.

About Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

