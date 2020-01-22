Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.56. 5,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,111. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

