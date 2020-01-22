Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.67.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.56. 5,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,111. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
