Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.58. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.99 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. bought 626,600 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,573,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Moneygram International during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Moneygram International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

