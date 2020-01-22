Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Trading Down 1.7%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.76, 14,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 431,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montage Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.90 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Montage Resources by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Montage Resources by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Montage Resources by 1,550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

