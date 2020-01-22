Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 2,560 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

