Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 211,480 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,480 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 4.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

