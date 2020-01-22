Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 255 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

