Montecito Bank & Trust Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $66.94 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

