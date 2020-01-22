Morgan Stanley Lowers Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.
LL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 951,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $1,910,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
