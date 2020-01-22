Morgan Stanley Lowers Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

LL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 951,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $1,910,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

