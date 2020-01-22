Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.42.

MS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. 4,172,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

