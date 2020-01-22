MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Receives Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.57 ($146.01).

Shares of MOR traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €118.80 ($138.14). 99,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 1-year high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of €125.01 and a 200 day moving average of €107.76.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

