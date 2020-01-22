NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Price Down 55.1%

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) shares fell 55.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.82, 5,329,499 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 576% from the average session volume of 788,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

