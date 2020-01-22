NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) was up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.46, approximately 47,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 23,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.38.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

