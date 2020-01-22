NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) was up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.46, approximately 47,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 23,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.38.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About NanoXplore (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit