National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $273.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.