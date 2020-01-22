National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 164,122 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.56% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $54,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,486,000 after purchasing an additional 639,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $2,674,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $827,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 6.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 764,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,233. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

