NavCoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $6.23 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $105,636.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003963 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027949 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000707 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,177,153 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex, cfinex, Binance, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.