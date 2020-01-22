Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $430.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $430.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.17.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,257,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. The company has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,976,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

