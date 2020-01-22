Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $415.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.72.

NFLX traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,719,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.17. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Netflix by 28.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.2% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

