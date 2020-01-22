Nexo Price Tops $0.11 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bitbns and Stocks.Exchange. Nexo has a total market cap of $59.46 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC, Allbit, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Bitbns, DDEX, Fatbtc and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

