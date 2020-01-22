NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 96,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,734,000 after acquiring an additional 184,763 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $92.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

