Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.96. 3,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.85. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $763,534.44. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $1,277,850.90. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

