NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 7.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.79, 206,931,234 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 107,678,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 108.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
