NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 7.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.79, 206,931,234 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 107,678,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 108.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

