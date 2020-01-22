Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,497. The firm has a market cap of $808.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,113.00 and a beta of 2.41. Nlight has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Insiders have sold a total of 77,243 shares of company stock worth $6,026,012 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nlight by 38.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 460,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nlight by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after buying an additional 337,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nlight by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 176,863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nlight during the third quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

