Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 500 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after buying an additional 218,155 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

IWV traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $194.50. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,147. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $153.73 and a 12 month high of $194.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

