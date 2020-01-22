Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 46,159 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares during the quarter. Middleby makes up 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.25% of Middleby worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Middleby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Middleby by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Middleby by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.93. 8,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

