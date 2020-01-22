Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $253,000 Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 98.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 127.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,536 shares in the company, valued at $402,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

