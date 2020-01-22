Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $792,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

NYSE PG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.12. 2,120,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,388. The stock has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

