Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 239 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.41. 877,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,496. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.54 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.