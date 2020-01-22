Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,101 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Cognex were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 2.09. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.