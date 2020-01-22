Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

NTRS traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.34. 18,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,961. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Dividend History for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit