Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.34. 18,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,961. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.