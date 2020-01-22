Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $114.81, but opened at $108.57. Northern Trust shares last traded at $104.99, with a volume of 3,113,214 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,920,000 after purchasing an additional 390,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

