Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $46,550,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 264.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 147,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 107,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

NOC traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.22. 53,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $262.77 and a 1 year high of $384.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

