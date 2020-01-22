NortonLifeLock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 23,298 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 657% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,076 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,937,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $7,130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

